Vogel: Magic have reached a 'critical' point in their schedule

Frank Vogel's Orlando Magic carried a 16-22 record into their West Coast road trip Frank Vogel believes in the old sports adage of taking "one game at a time" - of focusing on the task immediately at hand - but even he cannot minimize the importance of the Orlando Magic 's six-game road trip to the West Coast. The Magic opened their game Sunday night against the Los Angeles Lakers three games behind the Eastern Conference's eighth-place team, the Washington Wizards .

