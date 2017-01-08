Timofey Mozgov says he misses playing...

Timofey Mozgov says he misses playing for Cavaliers, "everything was special"

15 hrs ago

Timofey Mozgov saw his role shrink in Cleveland last season, but he was still there in the end when they won a championship ring. He may have wanted to stay, but when the Lakers came calling with a four-year, $64 million offer that nobody else was going to match, well, what did you expect him to do? That doesn't mean it's not a shock to go from contender to team on pace to win 29 games .

