Through team struggles, Lakers Coach Luke Walton hasn't considered changing starters

1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell during a game against the Clippers at Staples Center on Jan. 14. During the past two months, a difficult stretch for the Lakers , they've remained steady with one thing: injuries aside, their preferred starting lineup hasn't changed. "I like guys getting chemistry, playing together," Walton said.

