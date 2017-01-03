The Lakers reportedly aren't interest...

The Lakers reportedly aren't interested in making a trade right now

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Silver Screen and Roll

As we get nearer and nearer to the trade deadline, one of the central discussion points surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers has been whether or not they should consider making a deal of some sort. Nick Young has been one of the NBA's best three-point shooters and Lou Williams has been a Sixth Man of the Year candidate, but neither figure to be a part of the Lakers' long-term future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Screen and Roll.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lakers fans (Nov '07) Dec 31 sam 82,714
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) Dec 30 Samuel 2,117
Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08) Dec 18 Sam 4
The Sports Lounge (Nov '11) Oct '16 Sam 1,328
May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14) Sep '16 sam 2
News Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07) Sep '16 sam 12,080
Transfer Everything from iPhone to Samsung Gala... Aug '16 MagloireHunt 1
See all Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,941 • Total comments across all topics: 277,588,766

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC