Spurs beat Raptors, 76ers defeat Clippers

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 21 points while Patty Mills added 18 off the bench as the San Antonio Spurs beat the Toronto Raptors 108-106 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight victory. Without Kawhi Leonard, Tony Parker and Pau Gasol, the Spurs completed a season sweep of the Raptors following a 110-82 home victory earlier this month.

