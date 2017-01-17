Snoop Dogg Channels Frank Sinatra in JL's Latest Visually Stunning Ad for Adidas Originals
For its new, wildly impressionistic ad, Adidas Originals turned to two odd-couple musical icons who have always done things their way: Frank Sinatra and Snoop Dogg. The larger Adidas brand's most recent ad targeted Chinese athletes looking to express their own personal style.
