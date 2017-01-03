Should the Lakers get a mascot?

How does a team with a nickname referring to a body of water that was inherited and isn't even known for said bodies of water, create a mascot? Wella did you know the state symbol of California is a GRIZZLY BEAR?! Oh, not going to work is it? Buta did you also know the state fossil is the Saber-Toothed Tiger?! Why you ask? Turns out the largest collections of Smilodon fossils were found in none other than Los Angeles, California. A Saber-Tooth Tiger is a pretty cool mascot right? I think so but it needs a name too.

Chicago, IL

