Rookie Bertans' 21 points lead Spurs over Hornets, 102-85

Davis Bertans scored a season-high 21 points to help the San Antonio Spurs overcome a sluggish start and beat the Charlotte Hornets 102-85 on Saturday night. San Antonio is 13-0 when Bertans scores a point and he was 4 for 5 on 3-pointers in leading the Spurs in scoring for the first time this season.

