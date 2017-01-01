Pre-game news & notes: Patterson an unlikely game-time call as Raptors visit Lakers

The Toronto Raptors will look to build off of the best calendar year in franchise history on Sunday night, as they tip off the 2017 portion of their schedule at Staples Center against the Los Angeles Lakers. The game presents an opportunity to avoid a three-game losing streak and to ensure a .500 record or better on this six-game trip, as the Raptors are 2-2 so far after dropping both ends of a back-to-back with Golden State and Phoenix.

