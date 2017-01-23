Portland Trail Blazers to honor 1977 NBA Championship team Wednesday vs. Los Angeles Lakers
In a celebration of the franchise's crowning achievement, the Blazers are honoring the 1977 NBA Championship team during their nationally-televised game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Moda Center. The Blazers will host a variety of special events and welcome home the players from the team that sparked Blazermania and spawned generations of Oregon basketball fans.
