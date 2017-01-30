Poor second half dooms Spurs against Mavericks
The true grind of the season is upon us and the strange beast that is January basketball in the NBA has definitely arrived. We've seen the 19-29 Pelicans beat not just the Spurs but also the Cavaliers in the past week.
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lakers fans (Nov '07)
|8 hr
|Sam
|82,848
|Sat
|Sam
|2
|updated Idaho official: Kobe Bryant's remarks h... (Apr '16)
|Jan 27
|Part Phart
|9
|Hillary Clinton accused of offending Native Ame... (Apr '16)
|Jan 25
|AttachedPharts
|9
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Jan 25
|Big Phart
|5
|Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07)
|Jan 25
|Phart Room
|12,081
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Jan 25
|Do You Phart
|2,118
