PM will intervene if Trump ban hits B...

PM will intervene if Trump ban hits Britons - Downing Street

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Lancashire Telegraph

Theresa May does "not agree" with Donald Trump's travel ban on refugees and citizens of seven mainly-Muslim countries and she will make representations if it hits Britons, Downing Street has said. The Prime Minister arrived back in Britain to a storm of fury after she refused to condemn the US president's controversial ban, which could affect UK citizens born abroad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lancashire Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lakers fans (Nov '07) 7 min Sam 82,836
read this if you're looking for a hot woman!! 22 hr Sam 2
News updated Idaho official: Kobe Bryant's remarks h... (Apr '16) Jan 27 Part Phart 9
News Hillary Clinton accused of offending Native Ame... (Apr '16) Jan 25 AttachedPharts 9
News Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16) Jan 25 Big Phart 5
News Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07) Jan 25 Phart Room 12,081
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) Jan 25 Do You Phart 2,118
See all Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,839 • Total comments across all topics: 278,375,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC