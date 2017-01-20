Penny Hardaway says he never should h...

Penny Hardaway says he never should have left Magic

1 hr ago

What if Shaquille O'Neal never left the Orlando Magic to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers ? What if Hardaway hadn't gotten hurt? And what if Hardaway didn't leave the Magic to join the Phoenix Suns ? "Every time I watch the footage, man, I just get tears in my eyes because there's always that what if if we would have all stayed together," Hardaway said. Brian Hill , Hardaway's first coach in Orlando, attended the ceremony - something that pleasantly surprised Hardaway.

