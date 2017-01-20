Penny Hardaway says he never should have left Magic
What if Shaquille O'Neal never left the Orlando Magic to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers ? What if Hardaway hadn't gotten hurt? And what if Hardaway didn't leave the Magic to join the Phoenix Suns ? "Every time I watch the footage, man, I just get tears in my eyes because there's always that what if if we would have all stayed together," Hardaway said. Brian Hill , Hardaway's first coach in Orlando, attended the ceremony - something that pleasantly surprised Hardaway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lakers fans (Nov '07)
|2 hr
|Sam
|82,700
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Dec 30
|Samuel
|2,117
|Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|Sam
|4
|The Sports Lounge (Nov '11)
|Oct '16
|Sam
|1,328
|May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14)
|Sep '16
|sam
|2
|Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07)
|Sep '16
|sam
|12,080
|Transfer Everything from iPhone to Samsung Gala...
|Aug '16
|MagloireHunt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC