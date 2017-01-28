Pau Gasol says he plans to opt into final season of Spurs contract
Now that he's in San Antonio - on a contract that contains a $16,197,500 player option for next season - he's in no rush to leave. "My intention is to continue here, and to be here as long as I can," said Gasol, who will turn 37 before the start of the 2017-18 season.
