Nuggets' Nikola Jokic believes Lakers' Ivica Zubac will be 'really good'

Lakers center Ivica Zubac played for Mega Leks in the Basketball League of Serbia two years after Nuggets center Nikola Jokic did. While the two have vague memories of squaring up against each other in European tournaments, Jokic distinctly remembers his coach, Dejan Milojevic, repeatedly praising Zubac's growth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.