Nothin' but Net: Justin Timberlake Sinks Two Half-Court Shots After Lakers Game
If his musical career falls through, Justin Timberlake could always pursue a career in the NBA. After his team the Memphis Grizzlies lost to the L.A. Lakers last night, Justin showed off his own impressive skills at the Staples Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KKIQ-FM Pleasanton.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lakers fans (Nov '07)
|Dec 31
|sam
|82,714
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Dec 30
|Samuel
|2,117
|Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08)
|Dec 18
|Sam
|4
|The Sports Lounge (Nov '11)
|Oct '16
|Sam
|1,328
|May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14)
|Sep '16
|sam
|2
|Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07)
|Sep '16
|sam
|12,080
|Transfer Everything from iPhone to Samsung Gala...
|Aug '16
|MagloireHunt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC