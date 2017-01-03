Nothin' but Net: Justin Timberlake Si...

Nothin' but Net: Justin Timberlake Sinks Two Half-Court Shots After Lakers Game

If his musical career falls through, Justin Timberlake could always pursue a career in the NBA. After his team the Memphis Grizzlies lost to the L.A. Lakers last night, Justin showed off his own impressive skills at the Staples Center.

