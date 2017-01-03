NBA TV Betting Odds: Memphis Grizzlie...

NBA TV Betting Odds: Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers

The Memphis Grizzlies are banged up but have won two-straight and four of its past six SU to improve to 22-14 on the season and it will travel to face the young Los Angeles Lakers in the second-half of an NBA TV double-header. The Grizzlies are 4.5 point favorites in the game which has an over/under of 206 points according to NBA oddsmakers at bookmaker 5dimes.

