NBA TV Betting Odds: Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers
The Memphis Grizzlies are banged up but have won two-straight and four of its past six SU to improve to 22-14 on the season and it will travel to face the young Los Angeles Lakers in the second-half of an NBA TV double-header. The Grizzlies are 4.5 point favorites in the game which has an over/under of 206 points according to NBA oddsmakers at bookmaker 5dimes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Maddux Sports Blog.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lakers fans (Nov '07)
|Dec 31
|sam
|82,714
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Dec 30
|Samuel
|2,117
|Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08)
|Dec 18
|Sam
|4
|The Sports Lounge (Nov '11)
|Oct '16
|Sam
|1,328
|May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14)
|Sep '16
|sam
|2
|Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07)
|Sep '16
|sam
|12,080
|Transfer Everything from iPhone to Samsung Gala...
|Aug '16
|MagloireHunt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC