NBA star Luol Deng reveals his dream is to buy Crystal Palace. Photo: USA Today

Luol Deng, who played for Team GB at the London 2012 Olympics , said that he would love to buy Crystal Palace , so long as he becomes a billionaire. Deng, who began his basketball career at Brixton Topcats, revealed his love for The Eagles during the NBA Global Games London clash between Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers on January 12 at The O2 , North Greenwich.

