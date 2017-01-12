NBA on ESPN Odds: Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks

The Boston Celtics have won seven of its past 10 SU and are 12-9 SU on the road where it will travel to face the Atlanta Hawks as 2.5 point underdogs. Atlanta is 10-7 at home this season and the betting total is set at 213.5 points according to NBA oddsmakers at bookmaker 5dimes.

