NBA corrects Lakers-Pacers scoring error

NBA corrects Lakers-Pacers scoring error

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Herald

The NBA corrected a scoring error made last week in the Los Angeles Lakers' home victory over the Indiana Pacers. The NBA said Friday that Indiana's Glenn Robinson III was incorrectly credited with a 3-pointer on a jumper shot inside the 3-point line with 1:49 remaining.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lakers fans (Nov '07) 5 min Showtime 82,816
read this if you're looking for a hot woman!! 3 hr Sam 2
News updated Idaho official: Kobe Bryant's remarks h... (Apr '16) Fri Part Phart 9
News Hillary Clinton accused of offending Native Ame... (Apr '16) Jan 25 AttachedPharts 9
News Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16) Jan 25 Big Phart 5
News Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07) Jan 25 Phart Room 12,081
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) Jan 25 Do You Phart 2,118
See all Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,656 • Total comments across all topics: 278,349,431

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC