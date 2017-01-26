NBA corrects Lakers-Pacers scoring error
The NBA corrected a scoring error made last week in the Los Angeles Lakers' home victory over the Indiana Pacers. The NBA said Friday that Indiana's Glenn Robinson III was incorrectly credited with a 3-pointer on a jumper shot inside the 3-point line with 1:49 remaining.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lakers fans (Nov '07)
|5 min
|Showtime
|82,816
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|3 hr
|Sam
|2
|updated Idaho official: Kobe Bryant's remarks h... (Apr '16)
|Fri
|Part Phart
|9
|Hillary Clinton accused of offending Native Ame... (Apr '16)
|Jan 25
|AttachedPharts
|9
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Jan 25
|Big Phart
|5
|Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07)
|Jan 25
|Phart Room
|12,081
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Jan 25
|Do You Phart
|2,118
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC