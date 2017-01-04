Man Killed, 3 Others Injured In Fontana Shooting; Gunman Arrested

CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [...] Lakers Hit 17 3-Pointers To Beat Grizzlies Nick Young scored 20 points, D'Angelo Russell added 18 and they keyed an early barrage of 3-pointers that sent the Los Angeles Lakers past the Memphis Grizzlies 116-102 on Tuesday night.

