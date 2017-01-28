Luol Deng is from what is now South Sudan, and residents
NBA asks State Department for clarity on Trump immigration order Luol Deng and Thon Maker were born in Sudan, where residents have been banned entry into the U.S. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://usat.ly/2jJp4Kc Luol Deng is from what is now South Sudan, and residents from Sudan have been banned entry into the United States for three months, according to President Trump's order. The NBA has reached out to the U.S. Department of State in an effort to understand how President Trump's executive order suspending immigration and visas for citizens from certain countries will impact player travel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lakers fans (Nov '07)
|1 hr
|Sam
|82,823
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|18 hr
|Sam
|2
|updated Idaho official: Kobe Bryant's remarks h... (Apr '16)
|Jan 27
|Part Phart
|9
|Hillary Clinton accused of offending Native Ame... (Apr '16)
|Jan 25
|AttachedPharts
|9
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Jan 25
|Big Phart
|5
|Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07)
|Jan 25
|Phart Room
|12,081
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Jan 25
|Do You Phart
|2,118
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC