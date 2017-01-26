Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz Betting Odds, Analysis, NBA Pick
The Utah Jazz will try to end a two-game losing streak and maintain their lead in the Northwest Division when they host the road-weary Los Angeles Lakers as double-digit home favorites Thursday night. Going into this matchup, the Jazz led the Oklahoma City Thunder by 1.5 games in the division.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lakers fans (Nov '07)
|13 hr
|Showtime
|82,727
|Hillary Clinton accused of offending Native Ame... (Apr '16)
|20 hr
|AttachedPharts
|9
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|22 hr
|Big Phart
|5
|Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07)
|22 hr
|Phart Room
|12,081
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|22 hr
|Do You Phart
|2,118
|Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|Sam
|4
|The Sports Lounge (Nov '11)
|Oct '16
|Sam
|1,328
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC