Los Angeles Lakers F Julius Randle out with pneumonia
Randle sat out Thursday's loss in Utah due to illness and the diagnosis occurred after he was examined by team physician Dr. Daniel Vigil of UCLA Health. He will be restricted from any activity for the next two to three days and will be examined Monday.
