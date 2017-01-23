Los Angeles D-Fenders to change name to South Bay Lakers
Most teams with the top overall record in whatever league they're playing in wouldn't want to change much. The Los Angeles D-Fenders went against that line of thinking when they announced they will be changing their name to the South Bay Lakers at the conclusion of the 2016-17 season.
