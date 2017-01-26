Los Angeles - 1990: Charles Shackleford #33 of the New Jersey Nets...
Kinston Police Department officers stand beside a Nissan van and a worn basketball hoop outside a duplex Friday morning Jan. 27, 2017, in Kinston, N.C. Police in North Carolina say former North Carolina State basketball star Charles Shackleford, 50, has been found dead in his home Friday. The cause of death hasn't been determined and an investigation is underway.
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lakers fans (Nov '07)
|4 min
|rrenault
|82,766
|updated Idaho official: Kobe Bryant's remarks h... (Apr '16)
|Fri
|Part Phart
|9
|Hillary Clinton accused of offending Native Ame... (Apr '16)
|Wed
|AttachedPharts
|9
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Wed
|Big Phart
|5
|Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07)
|Jan 25
|Phart Room
|12,081
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Jan 25
|Do You Phart
|2,118
