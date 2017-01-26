Los Angeles - 1990: Charles Shacklefo...

Los Angeles - 1990: Charles Shackleford #33 of the New Jersey Nets...

16 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Kinston Police Department officers stand beside a Nissan van and a worn basketball hoop outside a duplex Friday morning Jan. 27, 2017, in Kinston, N.C. Police in North Carolina say former North Carolina State basketball star Charles Shackleford, 50, has been found dead in his home Friday. The cause of death hasn't been determined and an investigation is underway.

