Lillard's back, and Blazers celebrate with win over Lakers
Terry Stotts normally sneers at the suggestion he and his Trail Blazers would look beyond the next game on the schedule. So when the Blazers' head coach was asked before Thursday night's game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Moda Center if the next three games are critical, his answer was totally out of character.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lakers fans (Nov '07)
|Dec 31
|sam
|82,714
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Dec 30
|Samuel
|2,117
|Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08)
|Dec 18
|Sam
|4
|The Sports Lounge (Nov '11)
|Oct '16
|Sam
|1,328
|May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14)
|Sep '16
|sam
|2
|Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07)
|Sep '16
|sam
|12,080
|Transfer Everything from iPhone to Samsung Gala...
|Aug '16
|MagloireHunt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC