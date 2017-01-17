Leonard scores 41, Spurs down Cavalie...

Leonard scores 41, Spurs down Cavaliers 118-115 in overtime

17 hrs ago

Kawhi Leonard scored a career-high 41 points, LaMarcus Aldridge had 16 points and 12 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-115 in overtime on Saturday night despite missing starters Tony Parker and Pau Gasol. Leonard scored six in OT, including a game-sealing dunk with 4.9 seconds left, as the Spurs regrouped after a late collapse in regulation.

