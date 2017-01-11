Lakersa Luke Walton believes Lamar Od...

Lakersa Luke Walton believes Lamar Odom a oewould be greata on his staff

15 hrs ago Read more: LA Daily News

LOS ANGELES >> The development appears perfectly tailor-made as a Hollywood comeback story, let alone something to feature on one of the Kardashian reality television shows. After going in and out of rehab more than a year after facing a near-death experience at a Las Vegas brothel, former Lakers forward Lamar Odom reached out to Lakers coach Luke Walton to express interest about joining his staff.

