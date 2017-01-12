Lakers vs. Spurs: Score, Highlights, Reaction from 2017 Regular Season

That's what happened Thursday night when the San Antonio Spurs' fourth-ranked offense throttled the Los Angeles Lakers' 29th-ranked defense in a 134-94 Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News provided a concise breakdown of just how dominant the home team was: Kawhi Leonard fueled the Spurs' effort with 31 points , and he was an efficient machine on a night when San Antonio piled up 106 According to ESPN Stats & Info , Leonard has already rattled off 10 separate 30-point performances this year after he posted four combined over his first five seasons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.