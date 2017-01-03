Lakers' Thomas Robinson, Metta World ...

Lakers' Thomas Robinson, Metta World Peace to have guaranteed contracts

As the Lakers aim to develop their young roster, they have decided to retain an emerging young forward and a veteran fan favorite. The Lakers plan to keep reserve forwards Thomas Robinson and Metta World Peace past Jan. 10 when their one-year deal at the veteran's minimum becomes guaranteed.

