Lakers roll past Heat 127-100 after Clarkson, Dragic ejected

12 hrs ago Read more: Catoosa County News

Lou Williams scored 24 points and Luol Deng added 19 points and 14 rebounds in the Los Angeles Lakers' fourth victory in 20 games, 127-100 over the Miami Heat on Friday night.

