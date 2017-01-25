Lakers Podcast: Who should the Lakers draft if they keep their pick?

Against all odds, the Los Angeles Lakers might be in line to keep their top-three protected 2017 first-round draft pick from conveying to the Philadelphia 76ers for the third straight year. But if the team is fortunate enough to hold on to their pick again, who should they select? To answer that question, host Harrison Faigen was joined by resident Silver Screen and Roll draft encyclopedia Ben Rosales.

