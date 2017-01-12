Lakers News: Jordan Clarkson, Tarik B...

Lakers News: Jordan Clarkson, Tarik Black both sprain ankles

21 hrs ago

As if Sunday night's loss to the Detroit Pistons wasn't painful enough, the Los Angeles Lakers now have a pair of guys with two healthy ankles between them. Jordan Clarkson and Tarik Black both sprained their ankles in the action, though both did sound hopeful about their chances at playing when the Lakers face the Denver Nuggets Tuesday night.

