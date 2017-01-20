Lakers' Nance, Deng expected to retur...

Lakers' Nance, Deng expected to return vs. Dallas on Sunday

The Lakers took a significant step toward returning to full strength on Friday - that is, until point guard D'Angelo Russell went down with an injury in the first two minutes of the game against Indiana . Before that, the Lakers announced that forward Larry Nance Jr. , who has been out for a month because of a bone bruise in his left knee, and starting forward Luol Deng , who has missed two games because of a right-wrist sprain, will return to action Sunday at Dallas.

