Lakers Injury Update: Larry Nance, Jr. looked 'great' in practice, still listed as 'out'
The Los Angeles Lakers have really missed forward Larry Nance, Jr. since he injured his knee several weeks ago. Nance originally said he felt like he was ahead of schedule, and Lakers head coach Luke Walton told reporters on Tuesday that he hoped Nance would get to practice with the team this week.
