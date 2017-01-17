Lakers Injury Update: Larry Nance, Jr...

Lakers Injury Update: Larry Nance, Jr. looked 'great' in practice, still listed as 'out'

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Silver Screen and Roll

The Los Angeles Lakers have really missed forward Larry Nance, Jr. since he injured his knee several weeks ago. Nance originally said he felt like he was ahead of schedule, and Lakers head coach Luke Walton told reporters on Tuesday that he hoped Nance would get to practice with the team this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Screen and Roll.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lakers fans (Nov '07) 11 hr sam 82,737
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) Dec 30 Samuel 2,117
Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08) Dec '16 Sam 4
The Sports Lounge (Nov '11) Oct '16 Sam 1,328
May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14) Sep '16 sam 2
News Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07) Sep '16 sam 12,080
Transfer Everything from iPhone to Samsung Gala... Aug '16 MagloireHunt 1
See all Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,103 • Total comments across all topics: 278,063,996

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC