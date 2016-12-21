Lakers Highlights: Brandon Ingram str...

Lakers Highlights: Brandon Ingram stretches like Michael Jordan in...

Silver Screen and Roll

Brandon Ingram has struggled to make shots for much of the year , but he came up with a solution: just dunk on anyone that gets in his way. Jonas Valanciunas just learned the hard way that Ingram's arms don't end: Did that dunk look familiar? Probably, because it was a clear homage to Michael Jordan's dunk at the end of 'Space Jam': Basically, Ingram and his elastic arms should just star in the sequel to that movie, if for no other reason than that they could save a lot on CGI.

