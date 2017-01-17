Lakers' D'Angelo Russell slips, mildly sprains knee ligament
Indiana Pacers forward Thaddeus Young, right, takes the ball away as Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell, center, falls to the floor with an injury during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. less Indiana Pacers forward Thaddeus Young, right, takes the ball away as Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell, center, falls to the floor with an injury during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los ... more Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle, right, checks on guard D'Angelo Russell, who fell to the floor with an injury during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lakers fans (Nov '07)
|4 hr
|Sam
|82,700
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Dec 30
|Samuel
|2,117
|Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|Sam
|4
|The Sports Lounge (Nov '11)
|Oct '16
|Sam
|1,328
|May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14)
|Sep '16
|sam
|2
|Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07)
|Sep '16
|sam
|12,080
|Transfer Everything from iPhone to Samsung Gala...
|Aug '16
|MagloireHunt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC