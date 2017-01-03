Lakers' Clarkson fined $15,000 after ...

Lakers' Clarkson fined $15,000 after tussle with Dragic

12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Lakers reserve guard Jordan Clarkson was fined $15,000 on Monday for hitting Heat guard Goran Dragic in the head with his forearm during Los Angeles' 127-100 victory over the Heat last week. Clarkson and Dragic collided several times while fighting for position under the basket during the third quarter of Friday's game.

Chicago, IL

