Kobe Bryant on Ronda Rousey: "Give her a standing ovation"
Ronda Rousey lost in the first round to Amanda Nunez at UFC 207 on Friday night. The former bantamweight champion took a swift beating, losing via TKO in 48 seconds after multiple punches to the face and the fallout on social media was direct and swift.
