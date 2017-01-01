Kobe Bryant on Ronda Rousey: "Give he...

Kobe Bryant on Ronda Rousey: "Give her a standing ovation"

11 hrs ago Read more: MSNBC

Ronda Rousey lost in the first round to Amanda Nunez at UFC 207 on Friday night. The former bantamweight champion took a swift beating, losing via TKO in 48 seconds after multiple punches to the face and the fallout on social media was direct and swift.

