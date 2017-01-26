Knicks vs. Hawks preview: Atlanta ent...

Knicks vs. Hawks preview: Atlanta entertains New York for Sunday matinee

The Atlanta Hawks laid an egg of epic proportions on Friday evening but, less than 48 hours later, the team will have the opportunity to right that wrong during a Sunday matinee. The New York Knicks are in town for the fourth and final match-up between the two teams this season and Atlanta currently leads the season series by a 2-1 margin.

