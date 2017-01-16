Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise Had a Blas...

Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise Had a Blast At a Lakers Game - See The Cuteness

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Perez Hilton

On Sunday, Katie treated her adorable daughter to an L.A. Lakers home game at the Staples Center. By the looks of it, the two had SO much fun together! In the pics, the precious mommy-daughter duo laughed up a storm as they watched the game and chatted with some friends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Perez Hilton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lakers fans (Nov '07) 4 hr Sam 82,730
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) Dec 30 Samuel 2,117
Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08) Dec 18 Sam 4
The Sports Lounge (Nov '11) Oct '16 Sam 1,328
May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14) Sep '16 sam 2
News Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07) Sep '16 sam 12,080
Transfer Everything from iPhone to Samsung Gala... Aug '16 MagloireHunt 1
See all Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,374 • Total comments across all topics: 278,006,641

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC