Julius Randle out with pneumonia as Lakers hit a break in their schedule
Lakers forward Julius Randle splits a pair of Mavericks defenders during a game in Dallas on Jan. 22. Randle was examined by a doctor on Saturday and diagnosed with the illness. The team said he is restricted from all activities and will be re-examined Monday.
