Jordan tops Clippers' hot shooting in 113-97 win over Lakers
DeAndre Jordan scored 24 points on 12-of-13 shooting, and the Los Angeles Clippers shot 52 percent to cruise past the Lakers 113-97 on Saturday while improving to 6-0 in 2017. Los Angeles Clippers' Chris Paul, right, is pressured by Los Angeles Lakers' Timofey Mozgov, of Russia, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Los Angeles.
