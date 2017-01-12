Jordan tops Clippers' hot shooting in 113-97 win over Lakers

Los Angeles Clippers' DeAndre Jordan, left, looks to shoot under defense by Los Angeles Lakers' Tarik Black during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Clippers' DeAndre Jordan, left, looks to shoot under defense by Los Angeles Lakers' Tarik Black during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.