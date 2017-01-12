Inside Ivica Zubac's historic Lakers/...

Inside Ivica Zubac's historic Lakers/D-Fenders double-header

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Silver Screen and Roll

When Ivica Zubac woke up on Saturday morning, the first thing he thought of wasn't making history. As just the 10th player ever to play in both a D-League and NBA game in the same day he would do just that, but Zubac's mind stretched back to his first game with a major pro team on loan, which he played after participating in a game earlier that day with his lower division team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Screen and Roll.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lakers fans (Nov '07) 1 hr Sam 82,715
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) Dec 30 Samuel 2,117
Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08) Dec 18 Sam 4
The Sports Lounge (Nov '11) Oct '16 Sam 1,328
May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14) Sep '16 sam 2
News Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07) Sep '16 sam 12,080
Transfer Everything from iPhone to Samsung Gala... Aug '16 MagloireHunt 1
See all Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. South Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,740 • Total comments across all topics: 277,941,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC