How San Antonio helped mold the Lakersa Jordan Clarkson
The 9-year-old boy was a fixture at the Westin Hotel in San Antonio, convincing some of the NBA's biggest stars to stop and sign autographs and pose for pictures. Spurs legends, including David Robinson and Sean Elliott, usually greeted the same boy when they hosted birthday parties or attended local youth basketball games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lakers fans (Nov '07)
|Dec 31
|sam
|82,714
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Dec 30
|Samuel
|2,117
|Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08)
|Dec 18
|Sam
|4
|The Sports Lounge (Nov '11)
|Oct '16
|Sam
|1,328
|May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14)
|Sep '16
|sam
|2
|Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07)
|Sep '16
|sam
|12,080
|Transfer Everything from iPhone to Samsung Gala...
|Aug '16
|MagloireHunt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC