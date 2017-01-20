How LA Lakers Should Address Each Area of Need at the NBA Trade Deadline

The Los Angeles Lakers have improved over last season's 17-win debacle but are facing a fourth straight trip to the NBA 's draft lottery. The team started the year with 10 victories in its first 20 tries but has since flatlined, winning just five of the next 26. The Lakers' hot start did more than just keep the team in sight of an unthinkably early postseason bid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.