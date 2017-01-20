Highlights of Nikola Jokic's "off-night" against the Los Angeles Lakers. 29 points, 15 rebounds
Nikola Jokic is insane. On the one hand, he had an off-night. Shooting "just" 55% from the field, the 3rd lowest FG% over his last 19 games, while only doling out one assist.
