Hardaway, Schroder lead Hawks over Mavericks 97-82

Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dennis Schroder assumed Atlanta's 3-point shooting role with Kyle Korver traded, combining for 42 points as the Hawks beat the Dallas Mavericks 97-82 on Saturday night. Hardaway finished with 22 points, going 5 of 8 on 3-pointers.

